Indiana teens’ slayings lead to numerous unrelated arrests

By Published:
Grandparents of victim Libby German, Becky Patty, left, and her husband Mike Patty, speak during a news conference for the latest updates on the investigation of the double homicide of Liberty German and Abigail Williams on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind. The two Delphi teens who were hiking the Delphi Historic Trails on Feb. 13, were found dead a day later. (J. Kyle Keener/The Pharos-Tribune via AP)

(AP) — Indiana authorities say investigations into the killing of two teenage girls have led to 13 arrests, but that none of them are linked to those murders.

State police Sgt. Kim Riley tells WLFI-TV those arrests were based on pending warrants all unrelated to the slayings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Police have questioned more than 300 people in the killings based on over 13,000 tips from the public.

Riley says some people questioned by investigators haven’t been truthful because they have criminal records.

That’s forced police to devote time to clearing them as potential suspects in the killings.

The teens were found slain Feb. 14, a day after they vanished while hiking on trails near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

