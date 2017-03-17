Keeping St. Patrick’s Day celebrations safe



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s St. Patrick’s Day and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking those celebrating to be responsible and plan ahead.

It was wall-to-wall green, elbow to elbow, everyone had their Irish on at Anna Liffey’s in New Haven. Chris Liscio says they opened their doors at eight and have been packed ever since.

“We do a lot of live music, we have all kinds of food specials, we’re known for corned beef, tons of Guinness today, tons of Jamison you know all of the usual,” said Liscio.

As the hooligans enjoy the shenanigans and tomfoolery, state police, New Haven and Hamden police are gearing up to stop drunk drivers. Janice Heggie Margolis is with MADD and is also emphasizing caution, while the numbers are down on alcohol-related deaths, one is too many.

“Every one of those statistics is a ripple effect in someone’s family. Someone who isn’t coming home, someone who isn’t going to be there for the next St. Patrick’s Day holiday,” said Margolis.

Many people already have the number to a cab company in their pocket, and if you’re planning on continuing the party on Metro-North, no alcohol allowed on the rail system Friday.