Keeping St. Patrick’s Day celebrations safe

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)


NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s St. Patrick’s Day and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking those celebrating to be responsible and plan ahead.

It was wall-to-wall green, elbow to elbow, everyone had their Irish on at Anna Liffey’s in New Haven. Chris Liscio says they opened their doors at eight and have been packed ever since.

“We do a lot of live music, we have all kinds of food specials, we’re known for corned beef, tons of Guinness today, tons of Jamison you know all of the usual,” said Liscio.

As the hooligans enjoy the shenanigans and tomfoolery, state police, New Haven and Hamden police are gearing up to stop drunk drivers. Janice Heggie Margolis is with MADD and is also emphasizing caution, while the numbers are down on alcohol-related deaths, one is too many.

“Every one of those statistics is a ripple effect in someone’s family. Someone who isn’t coming home, someone who isn’t going to be there for the next St. Patrick’s Day holiday,” said Margolis.

Many people already have the number to a cab company in their pocket, and if you’re planning on continuing the party on Metro-North, no alcohol allowed on the rail system Friday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s