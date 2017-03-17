Lawmakers optimistic about crumbling foundations assistance

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawmakers from northeastern and central Connecticut say they’re optimistic legislation will pass this session that could eventually provide financial help to homeowners experiencing failing foundations.

Several bills addressing the problem are moving their way through the General Assembly, including one proposal that would create a Crumbling Foundations Assistance Fund. The account would be partly funded by a new $12 surcharge on homeowners and renters policies.

Democratic Sen. Cathy Osten said Friday she’s “absolutely thrilled” lawmakers have come so far this session, saying there’s a “framework for a solution.” However, she and others agree the federal government also needs to provide financial assistance.

Also, Friday, a legislative committee forwarded bills creating regulations for the fund and test for pyrrhotite in concrete mix. The mineral has been blamed for the crumbling foundations.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s