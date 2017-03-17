Light snow and more chill in the forecast

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

This afternoon features another day with below average temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to around 40. Still well below where we should be for this time of the year which is in the upper 40s. Sun will be the theme for most of the day with a few passing clouds later this afternoon. No precipitation is expected! So just grab your sunglasses, no need for the umbrella.

Our weather computer models are hinting at snow/mix moving into Connecticut Saturday and lasting into Sunday. However, they all don’t agree on timing and amounts.

AS OF 11:00AM

The GFS (American) model shows light snow moving into the state Saturday afternoon and lasting into Sunday morning with accumulations up to 6 inches. (I do like the way this model has handled this system the past few runs, hasn’t been flip flopping too much)

The European model however is a little later with very light snow moving in late Saturday evening into early Sunday afternoon with minor accumulations. It keeps the heavier snow off to the SW and E of us.

The NAM (American) model has the bulk of the precip to the SW and E of Connecticut just like the EURO with very minor snow accumulation (Around 1-2 inches at most along the shore, close to nothing inland). That being said, the 00Z run of the NAM had 6 inches of snow for CT, so a lot of flip flopping.

The Canadian model brings snow into the state overnight Saturday into Sunday afternoon with accumulations up to 3 inches.

The RPM model (for what it’s worth) has snow overnight Saturday into the day on Sunday with upwards to 10 inches.

This is a very tough forecast. Not only because the models have been very inconsistent but also because of what’s actually producing the snow. It’s called a Norlun Trough. Typically these events can produce moderate accumulations of snow however, the gradient from bigger snow amounts to lower snow amounts is sometimes only a few miles. Meaning parts of CT may see accumulating snow where other locations wouldn’t see more than a flurry! So pinpointing the exact location is key!

I haven’t changed the forecast much since my thinking of 2-4 inches from yesterday. With higher totals being along the shoreline. After looking at the data from this morning, these numbers may be a little high. However, I’d like to see what the afternoon model runs bring before setting anything in stone just yet. The timing for this event seems to be a bit later than we thought from yesterday. Light snow showers will arrive during the afternoon on Saturday but we’re not expecting any accumulation until after sunset. Light snow will last into early Sunday morning with some clearing for the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday features temps in the 40s but we’re right back down into the low 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. Winter doesn’t want to quit just yet!

Keep it here with WTNH and our social media accounts for the latest updates. Feel free to ask me a question on social media, just follow me below!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!