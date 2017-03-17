Metro-North Operating Under Special Circumstances for St. Patrick’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade is Friday, which means the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has changes for the day.

First, the MTA reminds customers that the MTA Police Department will enforce a ban alcoholic beverages on Friday, March 17, extending through 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. Any alcoholic beverages found by the MTA Police will be confiscated.

With large crowds expected for the parade, the MTA urges customers to buy round trip tickets in advance at their home stations or via MTA eTix®, the mobile ticketing app that lets you purchase and display train tickets directly on your smartphone or mobile device.

Metro-North will operate an extra train will depart from Poughkeepsie at 7:52 a.m. and stop at New Hamburg at 8:02 a.m. and Beacon at 8:10 a.m. before running express to Harlem-125th Street and arriving at Grand Central Terminal at 9:32 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, some staircases in the New York City subway at the 77 St 6 line station may be designated as entry/exit only on both the uptown and downtown platforms due to crowd control. Buses will be operating on a detoured route around the parade.