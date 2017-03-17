Missing Greenwich man found dead under ice of Mianus River

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have found a Greenwich man dead in a frozen river after he previously went missing.

On Thursday, March 16th, Greenwich Police searched for 60-year-old Kenneth Wood-Cahusac, of Carry Road, who had gone missing.

Around 6 p.m. that night, officers found Wood-Cahusac’s body under ice along the eastern shoreline of the Mianus River.

His body was found near a small private boat dock. The Greenwich Police Department Dive Team along with and Investigator from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) helped pull out the body.

Greenwich detectives are still investigating the cause of death.