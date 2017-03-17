More J.C. Penney stores closing

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The J.C. Penney at the Post Mall in Milford is included in the latest round of locations that the retailer is shutting down.

J.C. Penney has announced it is closing 138 more stores, which will impact 5000 positions.

Liquidation at the stores is expected to begin on April 17th and most of the stores are expected to close sometime in June.

In addition, J.C. Penney will be closing a supply chain facility in Lakeland, Florida and are planning to relocate a supply chain facility in Buena Park California.