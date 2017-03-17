More J.C. Penney stores closing

Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, J.C. Penney General Manager Bridie Clinkscales hands out sales papers to Thanksgiving Day shoppers as they line up outside of the store at Eastdale Mall in Montgomery, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  The J.C. Penney at the Post Mall in Milford is included in the latest round of locations that the retailer is shutting down.

J.C. Penney has announced it is closing 138 more stores, which will impact 5000 positions.

Liquidation at the stores is expected to begin on April 17th and most of the stores are expected to close sometime in June.

In addition, J.C. Penney will be closing a supply chain facility in Lakeland, Florida and are planning to relocate a supply chain facility in Buena Park California.

