New Haven mayor outlines how Trump 2018 budget would impact city



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — President Donald Trump is facing more criticism of his 2018 budget proposal.

Senator Richard Blumenthal joined New Haven Mayor Toni Harp Friday for a news conference. They outline show projected cuts would “cripple” the Elm City.

The big concern the president’s plan to do away with community development block grants.

“It would eliminate very successful home ownership and neighborhood revitalization programs. It would eliminate the program through which New Haven is still recovering from Hurricane Sandy and it would scale back vitally important subsidized housing programs,” said Harp.

The estimated hit to the city would be more than $6 million and about 20 jobs would be lost.