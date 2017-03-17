New Haven press conference on President Trump’s budget proposal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Senator Richard Blumenthal held a press conference on how President Trump‘s budget proposal would be catastrophic for the city of New Haven on Friday.

“The current administration would dismantle the support system upon which New Haven and its resident literally depend,” said Mayor Harp.

They said it would cut local jobs, throw families out of their homes and leave seniors in the cold because it would cut the housing programs and cut investment in education. They say that money would go to military spending and building the wall.

“As much as Donald Trump wants to enhance our national security and I support that effort, this budget would actually be bad for national security because we can’t make the defense products that would be funded under this budget if we don’t have the skilled workers to fill those jobs,” added Senator Blumenthal.

“A federal budget proposed this week would strip more than 6 million in community development block grants from the city budget,” said Mayor Harp.

The mayor also said the proposed budget would result in layoffs with city staff and would eliminate home ownership and neighborhood revitalization programs.

Senator Blumenthal added President Trump’s proposed budget is penny wise, pound foolish. Next, Senator Blumenthal is heading to Washington on Monday where he will continue to fight the proposed budget.

