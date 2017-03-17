New Haven woman wins Super $75,000 Cash Giveaway prize

By Published:
Photo provided by CT Lottery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some St. Patrick’s Day luck made a New Haven woman $75,000 richer.

Elisabeth Sparano of New Haven bought tickets before the snow storm at the West Haven Super Stop & Shop where she always plays. There was a promotion that all CT Lottery players received a free “Super $75,000 Cash Giveaway” drawing ticket for buying any other lottery game. This prize stemmed from the 5-Card Cash game’s All-In feature prize pool.

When the drawing was held on Tuesday, Sparano’s winning number, 357486, was selected.

“I’m very excited about this win! I’ve never won a prize like this before,” said Sparano.

Sparano is very grateful to have won – she says her winnings will be going toward fixing damages to her house caused by the recent blizzard.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s