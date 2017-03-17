New Haven woman wins Super $75,000 Cash Giveaway prize

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some St. Patrick’s Day luck made a New Haven woman $75,000 richer.

Elisabeth Sparano of New Haven bought tickets before the snow storm at the West Haven Super Stop & Shop where she always plays. There was a promotion that all CT Lottery players received a free “Super $75,000 Cash Giveaway” drawing ticket for buying any other lottery game. This prize stemmed from the 5-Card Cash game’s All-In feature prize pool.

When the drawing was held on Tuesday, Sparano’s winning number, 357486, was selected.

“I’m very excited about this win! I’ve never won a prize like this before,” said Sparano.

Sparano is very grateful to have won – she says her winnings will be going toward fixing damages to her house caused by the recent blizzard.