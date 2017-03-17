Official: Shoreline communities risk losing storm fund

People stand next to a house collapsed from superstorm Sandy in East Haven, Conn. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials from eight coastal communities in Connecticut are being urged to quickly complete work on Superstorm Sandy-related infrastructure upgrades.

That’s because further delay could result in a loss of federal funding for the projects.

In a letter sent Thursday, state Housing Commissioner Evonne M. Klein said 12 municipalities received money under the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program. Eight are considered “behind schedule,” facing looming 2017 and 2018 deadlines.

Klein says six of those communities have not yet begun using some of their grants, which are supposed to pay for repairs to infrastructure damaged by the 2013 storm and planning for future storms. The list includes Fairfield, Milford, New Haven, New London, Stonington and West Haven.

Connecticut received $159 million to help homeowners and municipalities with repairs.

