Over 230 pounds of marijuana seized in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Plymouth police seized more than 230 pounds of marijuana from Terryville on Friday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., police executed a search warrant at 480 South Eagle Street in the Terryville section of Plymouth. There, they found 232.23 pounds of marijuana, $22,894 cash, other drugs and paraphernalia, including packaging materials and money-counting machines.

Police tell News 8 they are holding a press conference regarding this large bust at Town Hall on Saturday morning.

There is no word on if there are any suspects or pending arrests.