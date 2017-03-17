Police seek suspect in Hartford bar shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a city bar.

The victim of the shooting at the Mi Imperio Bar and Grill at about 1:30 a.m. Friday was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say he has been stabilized.

The suspect remains at large.

Witnesses told police the shooter was arguing inside the bar, and as he was being escorted out he pulled a gun and fired four shots. Three hit the building. The victim was found on the front porch.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV. Police describe him as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a light complexion, about 5-feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was wearing black jeans, white shirt, and red hat.

