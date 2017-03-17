Police warning residents to check homes for ice on rooftops

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor Police want to warn the community about the dangers of ice and snow falling from the roofs of buildings.

East Windsor Police say this large block of snow and ice was on a three story apartment building, that is directly above a sidewalk. Police say this is extremely dangerous for those walking near there because it could fall on someone and hurt them.

Police say homeowners need to check their homes during the winter, especially to make sure these hazards are removed safely.