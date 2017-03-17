Quinnipiac Medical students receive residency at Match Day ceremony

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of Quinnipiac University’s Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine’s inaugural class received their residency assignments on Friday during a special ceremony at Burt Kahn Court.

57 of the 59 students were surrounded by friends and family as they opened envelopes containing the information about their residency assignments. Students from Quinnipiac will head to residency programs in New York, Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Delaware, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

These Quinnipiac students joined medical students across the country on Friday who took part in ceremonies associated with the National Resident Marching Program, which is a non-profit organization established in 1952 designed for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions. Among the notable institutions where the Quinnipiac students will complete their residencies are Baylor, Johns Hopkins, UCLA, Yale, Brown, Dartmouth, and Duke.

The medical school at the university opened in 2013 and will feature its first graduating class this May. Below is a list of the types of assignments that the students have been assigned to.

Assignments 

  • Internal Medicine (12)
  • Emergency Medicine (9)
  • General Surgery (9)
  • Pediatrics (8)
  • Family Medicine (7)
  • Obstetrics (3)
  • Gynecology (3)
  • Radiology
  • Anesthesiology
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • Orthopedics
  • Pathology
  • Urology
  • Vascular Surgery

 

