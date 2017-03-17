Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set

FILE - In this March 18, 2016, file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix. Hannity denied a CNN report on March 16, 2017, that he pointed a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams on the network's set following an on-air argument between the pair. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hannity says he never pointed a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams, despite a CNN report to the contrary.

CNN reported Thursday that Hannity pointed a gun directly at Williams and turned on the laser sight off-air following a heated segment last year.

In a statement, Hannity said he was showing “my good friend Juan Williams my unloaded firearm in a professional and safe manner for educational purposes only.”

Williams said on Twitter that he and Hannity are “great friends” and the “incident is being sensationalized.” He says “everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm’s way.”

Fox News said in a statement that Hannity is well-trained in firearm safety and is licensed to carry a gun.

“The situation was thoroughly investigated and it was found that no one was put in any danger,” Fox said.

