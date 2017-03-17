Senators against bill to replace Obamacare



(WTNH) — Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. Senators are leading the charge against the Republican plan to replace ‘Obamacare.’

“This bill, ‘Trumpcare,’ at its heart is immoral in the way that it takes from older Americans in order to give tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D) Connecticut.

“This program is mind boggling in it’s destructive effect on seniors,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) Connecticut.

The AARP and several other organizations say the “American Health Care Act” will charge older Americans five times more than younger adults for individual market coverage.

Under “Obamacare” the rates are just three times higher because of tax credit subsidies.