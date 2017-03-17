Snowed-in residents reach out for help

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cleanup continues from Tuesday’s snow storm as City of New Haven snow blowers were out in Newhallville Friday clearing snow banks left by plow trucks.

One street they haven’t hit yet is Shepard, and it’s causing major problems for residents literally stuck in their homes, due to medical conditions.

I fall a lot,” said Addie Kimbrough. “So if I was to fall and push my life alert, how are they going to get me?”

Snow banks in the street are blocking driveways of at least two residents, who are disabled and can’t shovel a pass through.

“I go through this all the time,” said Edith Taylor. “It’s ridiculous.”

Taylor is on dialysis three times a week. She already missed Thursday’s appointment because the snow bank blocking her driveway prevents the cab company from picking her up at the back of her building.

“The last snow storm I had to go through this same thing,” Taylor said. “Every time it snows I go through this, as far as snow being cleared. And that’s the only way they can come in through the back to get me.”

Up until now, she’s had trouble getting help from Mandy Management, her landlord that owns the four-unit apartment and surrounding property.

“He called me personally and said he was going to come out to shovel and he never showed,” Taylor said.

We called Mandy Management to inquire further. Within the hour a crew was on scene, shovels in hand, working to widen the driveway and remove any blockage, so Ms. Taylor can make her dialysis appointment Saturday morning.

If you have any snow related issues, call the New Haven Emergency Operations Center 203-946-8221.