Study: Millions of kids injured by nursery products every year

(WTNH) — A recent study in the journal Pediatrics shows thousands of children are treated every year for injuries from nursery products.

According to the study, things like strollers, cribs and baby carriers are the most common causes of injury over a 20 year period.

About 1.4 million children were sent to the emergency room for injuries from those types of items.

That’s more than 66 million kids every year.

Experts say when you buy baby products, you should remember the four “R”s.

Do research.

Check for recalls.

Register the product.

Read the manual.