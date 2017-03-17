Ticket Galaxy partnering with the American Red Cross for Red Cross Month

(WTNH) — Ticket Galaxy will donate 15 percent of all purchases made through this link to the Red Cross from March 19th – March 31st.

March has been recognized as Red Cross Month for more than 70 years. All of the presidents have designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the American Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world.

We are excited to partner with Ticket Galaxy for this fundraiser,” said Mario Bruno, CEO, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region. “The Red Cross is a non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of the public and our volunteers to serve our mission and the community. We are thankful to Ticket Galaxy for helping us fulfill our mission through this program.

Every eight minutes, Red Cross disaster workers respond to a community disaster where it provides 24-hour support. It must collect nearly 14,000 donations of blood every day to meet patient needs. It trains millions of people in first aid, water safety and other lifesaving skills. For more information you can visit redcross.org.