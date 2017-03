HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Among those not happy with President Donald Trump administrations proposed budget are U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.

They say what’s on the table will really hurt families in the Elm City by slashing jobs and cutting back on programs for seniors.

The two lawmakers have a news conference set for Friday morning. The conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of New Haven City Hall at Church Street in New Haven.