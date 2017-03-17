UPS addresses fraudulent emails

(WTNH) — The United Parcel Service is addressing fraudulent emails after they received numerous reports on Friday.

UPS says fraudulent emails can adopt many different forms and are unauthorized actions of third parties not associated with UPS. The email messages can be referred to as phishing or spoofing and are becoming more common. The emails may appear legitimate by incorporating company brands, colors or other legal disclaimers.

Officials say UPS has received a number of reports of fraudulent emails. They say these types of emails point to invalid hyperlinks that are revealed when you hold your cursor over them. The invalid links can contain malware, which could corrupt your computer.

UPS reminds customers that these are not legitimate UPS communications. They say if you receive any of these emails, you should not follow any links provided or click on any attachments. Instead, you should just delete the email. As a reminder, if you’ve accidentally clicked a link in one of these emails, you should run a virus scan immediately.

According to officials at UPS, UPS does not request payments, personal information, financial information, account numbers, IDs, passwords or copies of invoices in an unsolicited manner through email, mail, phone or fax in exchange for the transportation of goods or services. UPS also says they accept no responsibility for any costs or charges incurred as a result of fraudulent activities.

If you think you’ve received a fake email from someone pretending to be from UPS, you should forward the email to fraud@ups.com and then delete the email.