2 men face charges for evading accident scene in Chester

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are facing multiple charges after they fled the scene of a car accident in Chester and one of them was found with heroin on Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police say around 5:29 a.m., troopers were called to reports of a one-car accident on Route 9 southbound prior to exit 6 in Chester. When troopers got there, they found an unoccupied 2008 silver Lexus Rx350. The occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene. The Lexus had a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle.

A short time later, officers found two individuals on Route 148 in Chester. Officers say 26-year-old Eddie Crespo of West Hartford was identified as the operator of the Lexus and 24-year-old Hector Burgos of Hartford was identified as the passenger.

Troopers searched Crespo and Burgos and found Burgos in possession of 240 bags of heroin and $640 in cash.

Crespo was taken into custody and is being charged with interfering with an officer, evading responsibility, failure to carry minimum insurance requirements, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, improper use of marker and failure to maintain proper lane. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Crespo was transported to the Hartford Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear at Middlesex Superior Court on March 20.

Burgos was taken into custody and is being charged with illegal possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering with an officer and threatening. He was held on a $75,000 bond and was transported to Hartford Correctional Center. He is also scheduled to appear in Middlesex Superior Court on March 20.

There were no injuries reported from the accident.