26 guns turned over at Hartford gun buyback program

By and Published:
Photo courtesy of Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A gun buyback program in Hartford netted 26 guns on Saturday, police say.

The program was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Johnson Stewart Community Center at located at 127 Martin Street. Police say eight shotguns, seven rifles, seven revolvers, three pistols, and one assault rifle were turned in.

Several groups came together to host the gun buyback program, including the Hartford Police VIN Division, Hartford Police Academy, Mothers United Against Violence, Saint Francis Hospital, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Hartford Healthcare, Laz Parking, Stop & Shop, and the Hartford Latino Fest.

