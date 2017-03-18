Furry Friends in Need of a Home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With weather warming up, it can be a great time to add a new member to the family. Pack Leaders Rescue of CT stopped by the studio with Big Mac to talk about the dogs up for adoption through their organization.

Below are some key point highlighted in the interview:

Tell me a little bit more about the organization and how you got started?

Pack Leaders Rescue of CT started with our founders Victoria and Americo rescuing an adorable blind dog in need. Victoria immediately became a volunteer for a local rescue. Americo, a professionally certified dog behaviorist, soon jumped on board. Their home in Connecticut became a safe haven for dogs & cats in need both local and out of state.

We are very proud that our Rescue saves thousands of dogs and helps them get another chance at life!

Our rescued animals were abandoned, abused, or neglected and living in short term kill shelters through no fault of their own.

That’s where we’ve come in. Some of our friends in need reside with us and others with loving fosters that provide a safe haven for these wonderful future pets until they arrive to our holding and testing facility.

How does your adoption process work?

Our adoption policy is designed to ensure the well being of our dogs & cats. The ultimate goal being to place them into the home which will provide them the best opportunity for a successful long term adoption.

We are based on the belief that there are wonderful people as yourself looking to give a future loving home to our great dogs/cats in need. Our entire team of volunteers is committed to making this happen. To insure a great match with the perfect family all prospective adopters must submit an online application in advance.

So here’s how it works…

Look through our “Our Available Dogs & Cats” to see a catalog of our friends in need from a choice of 3 websites (Pet Finders, Adopt-a-pet or Petango). Any of sites will bring you to our dogs. Once you’ve selected a dog/cat (your next companion!) please fill out the online adoption application (located in the online application tab on previous page). Then an adoption coordinator will contact you and let you know about your chosen dog’s/cat’s personality and answer any questions you may have. Then we begin our adoption process. Once you are approved to adopt your special friend; you fill out the adoption contract (Tab on left). Then you send a deposit of $50 to $200 by Paypal (Paypal is a very safe way to process your funds with guaranteed ease of mind.) located on our Donations & Deposits Tab. This holds your new best friend just for you! The balance of the adoption fee is collected upon pick up of the dog/cat. If necessary a reservation for your dog/cat transport is made, this occurs when the foster family is located out of state (All transport fees are included in adoption donation). Otherwise transport has already occurred. You’ll then receive a confirmation of the meet/greet and final pick up date. All paperwork will be transferred on the final pick up date. There you would pay the reminder of the adoption fee.

Then there is just one thing left to do…..enjoy your new best friend!

What should families consider before adopting a dog?

1 – Are you prepared to have a dog?

2 – Are you honestly ready for the responsibility of a dog?

3 – Does your schedule give plenty of time to your dog?

4 – Can you afford to have a dog?

To learn more go to their website www.packleadersrescue.com