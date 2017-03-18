Gang leader admits to his role in 4 murders in guilty plea

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 32-year-old gang leader has admitted he took part in four murders as the head of what federal prosecutors say was a ruthless drug trafficking ring in New Haven.

U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly says Jeffrey Benton also pleaded guilty to federal racketeering, drug trafficking and money laundering charges during his appearance in New Haven federal court Friday. He’ll be sentenced June 27 and faces between 30 to 40 years in prison.

Daly’s office says Benton was the leader of the Red Side Guerrilla Brims that trafficked crack cocaine and firearms from Connecticut to Bangor, Maine. The gang was the New Haven-based affiliate of the infamous Bloods street gang.

Police arrested six gang members in September 2015. Benton has been in federal custody since May 2012 and is serving a 9-year sentence in another case.