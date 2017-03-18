Hartford teen is shot and killed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —- Friday night, a Hartford teenager died after being shot in the head.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers were dispatched to 393 Garden Street around 9:39 p.m. last night after getting a report of a gun shot victim lying in the hallway.

When they arrived at the scene officers found Keon Huff Jr., 15, of Hartford suffering from a single gun shot wound to the head.

After the crime scene was established, Huff was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.

There is no word of any suspect leads at this point, but if you have any information that could be useful to officers about this case, please call the Hartford Police Department at (860) 527 – 6300