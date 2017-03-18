Lifestar responds to Route 49 car accident

By Published:

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single car accident on St. Patrick’s Day sent a Groton resident to Hartford Hospital via Life Star helicopter.

While traveling northbound on Route 49 Nycole Therese Sylvestre was driving her 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer and tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. The vehicle was carrying two passengers when it collided a metal beam guardrail and rolled over causing severe damage to the vehicle.

Sylvestre and passenger Samantha Sylvestre were uninjured, passenger Caitlyn Joyner was transported by Life Star from the scene for a serious injury. There is no word on her condition.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s