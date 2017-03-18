Lifestar responds to Route 49 car accident

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single car accident on St. Patrick’s Day sent a Groton resident to Hartford Hospital via Life Star helicopter.

While traveling northbound on Route 49 Nycole Therese Sylvestre was driving her 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer and tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. The vehicle was carrying two passengers when it collided a metal beam guardrail and rolled over causing severe damage to the vehicle.

Sylvestre and passenger Samantha Sylvestre were uninjured, passenger Caitlyn Joyner was transported by Life Star from the scene for a serious injury. There is no word on her condition.