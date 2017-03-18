Man in serious condition after early morning shooting in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital with very serious injuries after he was shot in the neck early Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:45 a.m., officers were parked in the area of 105 Colony Street when they were approached by several people. Those people told officers that there had just been a shooting inside of the 105 Restaurant and Lounge.

Officers responded immediately and learned that the alleged victim had already been transported to Midstate Medical Center in Meriden by an unknown person.

According to police, they went to Midstate Medical Center where they confirmed that a 29-year-old man had been shot one time in the neck. Officials said his injuries were very serious and he was transported via LifeStar to an area trauma center. His injuries are currently listed as serious, but non-life threatening.

Police are still trying to gather evidence, process the crime scene and are looking for any witnesses. The shooting is confirmed to have taken place inside of the 105 Restaurant and Lounge and the investigation is on-going.

Investigators do not believe any other people who were in the bar were injured in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, officers want you to contact Detective Erik Simonson at (203) 630-6318.