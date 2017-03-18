Man stabbed during altercation at bar in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been released from the hospital after he was stabbed trying to break up an altercation at a bar in New London late Friday night.

Police say at approximately 11:41 p.m., they responded to the Dockside Bar on Bank Street after getting reports that a man had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel had contact with the victim who was later transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

The man was stabbed in an incident that appeared to be the result of a verbal altercation that was initiated between two groups of people who were drinking at the bar. A verbal dispute carried out into the alleyway next to the bar and became physical. The man was stabbed while attempting to intervene to stop the physical altercation and in the process sustained a cut to his lower back. People involved immediately fled the area and the man who was stabbed went back into the bar. Police say the people involved in the physical altercation and the stabbing incident were all known to each other.

The area was canvased and several witnesses have been interviewed. Police processed the scene and collected evidence.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-1481.