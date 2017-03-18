Muslim, Jewish leaders in Meriden to discuss tolerance

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jewish and Muslim faith leaders in Meriden are teaming up for events to promote religious and cultural tolerance.

Organizers of the two events say they want to help bridge divides and join in solidarity against rising intolerance.

Over kosher and halal refreshments, the events will include discussions of passages from the Torah and the Quran that complement one another.

The first event of the two-part interfaith symposia in Meriden is scheduled for Monday evening at Temple B’nai Abraham. The second will be held at the Baitul Aman House of Peace Mosque on April 2.