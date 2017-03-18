One dead from North Haven residential fire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven resident lost their life in a house fire at the intersection of Cooper Road and Ridge Road Saturday night according to the North Haven Fire Department.

Firemen from North Haven and Hamden fire companies battled the blaze after responding to a call that came in at 8:38 p.m.for a residential fire.

Crews on scene of a fire in #northhaven – 1 person is dead. Cooper & Ridge Roads closed #BreakingNews @wtnh pic.twitter.com/CCSpvnKOqX — Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) March 19, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As of 10:30 p.m. fire personnel had the fire under control, but say the Ridge Road could be closed in the area as they conduct an investigation.

News 8 will have more on this story as it develops.