Senator Richard Blumenthal discusses Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch



(WTNH) – The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch opens on Monday. Senator Richard Blumenthal sits on the committee holding the hearing.

Blumenthal says he has some tough questions for Gorsuch, and that there is a very high bar for this Supreme Court nominee.

Gorsuch is from Colorado. He sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is based in Denver. The hearing is the first step in the confirmation process. Questioning will begin on Tuesday.

“I’m going to be asking about his core beliefs on women’s healthcare, whether he’d overturn Roe v. Wade,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal also wants to ask him about gun control and consumer protection. He says he will be aggressive. Blumenthal is familiar with Gorsuch’s past opinions and writings.

“If he’s out of the mainstream of legal thinking…I’m going to use every tool to oppose him – including a filibuster – to block his nomination,” said Blumenthal.

Republicans hope to complete the confirmation process by April. The committee will then vote, and it’ll move to the Senate floor. However, Republicans may not be able to get enough Democratic votes to move forward on the nomination. Many Democrats, including Blumenthal, have high expectations for Gorsuch.

“I want someone who will stand up to Trump and be his own justice,” said Blumenthal. “That’s what I want to see from Gorsuch.”

They will be demanding because there’s a lot at stake – now and for years to come.

“This decision is probably one of the most important I’ll make in the United States Senate,” Blumenthal said. “It’s a lifetime appointment on the nation’s highest court.”

Colorado Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet will introduce Gorsuch when his confirmation hearing opens. Bennet – a Democrat – has not said whether or not he will support Gorsuch, but Republican Gardner says he will.