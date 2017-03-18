Snow looking much less tonight

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter!

Fan of snow and the winter? Well, this system we’ve been talking about the past few days is looking more like a miss! The piece of energy comes together too late and too far offshore to bring Connecticut accumulating snow. That being said, we’ll still see snow showers this evening and overnight tonight that may coat the roads in a few towns but we’re not expecting widespread accumulation.

No need to leave the plows on the trucks for this event! We’ll see a few flurries this afternoon with a better chance for snow showers after 7PM this evening and into the overnight. Areas to our SW and SE are expecting up to a couple inches of snow.

However, the winds will increase tonight as this system moves offshore. Winds Saturday afternoon will gust to 25 MPH at times. Overnight tonight and into tomorrow the winds will increase to 40 MPH at times.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

