Spring arrives early at Orchid Show in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring arrived a little early in West Hartford on Saturday.

People came from all over Connecticut and nearby states to display their orchids. Judges go around and judge the roughly 350 displays that are set up.

If you think that’s a big number, there’s something else you should know. Sandy Myhalik of the Nutmeg State Orchid Society said there were dozens and dozens of types of orchids on display.

“We probably have around 50 different species here, which seems huge when you look around and see all the orchids, but there are really 35,000 different types of orchids,” Myhalik said.

The event is put on by the Nutmeg State Orchid Society.

If you’d like to check out the displays or buy some orchids, the event is taking place at the West Hartford Meeting and Conference Center tomorrow from 10 until 4.