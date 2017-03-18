Two men shot in Bridgeport, one in critical condition

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two 19-year-old men were taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, one in critical condition, after being shot in Bridgeport Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to authorities, one victim was shot in the head. They say the other was shot multiple times, but is expected to survive. Their names have not been released.

Police say the shooting happened in the rear of 201 Bretton Street, an apartment complex with several buildings, just before 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Bridgeport police at (203) 576-8477.