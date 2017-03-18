Two vehicles stolen overnight in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford Police are investigating after two vehicles were stolen sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Police say in each incident, the vehicles were unlocked with the keys inside. They also say the vehicles were parked in residential driveways. Officers believe they were taken in the evening and overnight hours between Friday and Saturday.

At this time, officers believe the suspects are described as younger black males.

Anyone with information is asked and encouraged to call Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8061. The thefts are under investigation.

The Guilford Police Department urges citizens to lock their vehicles and to remove anything of value from their vehicles.