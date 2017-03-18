Waterbury fire crews battle two-alarm blaze in multi-family home

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury fire crews battled a two-alarm fire Saturday night in a multi-family home.

Fire officials say the fire at 187 Plaza Avenue started shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second-alarm after finding intense flames on the second floor and that smoke was reaching the third floor and attic. Crews were able to finally get the fire under control around 10:30 p.m.

The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage from the second floor to the attic.

Fire officials say no one was hurt, but could not confirm the number of people displaced from the fire.