William and Kate meet survivors of Paris 2015 attacks

PARIS (AP) — Prince William and his wife Kate met Saturday with survivors of the 2015 extremist attacks at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris and other city sites on the second day of their visit to the French capital.

During a visit to the Invalides monument, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised the courage of two victims who described the circumstances of their wounds and the effects on their lives.

One victim, identified only by her first name, Jessica, was wounded by seven bullets in one of the attacks, on a bar. She told the British royals that she wants to show the attackers that “they cannot win.”

“I am ambitious. I am still ambitious. I need to live and to work,” she said.

“You’re very brave,” Kate said.

The couple also played a bit of rugby with children and met pupils from the British School of Paris. William rebuffed a pupil’s question about what he thought of Britain’s Brexit vote to leave the 28-nation European Union, saying he could not answer. British royals are not supposed to engage in politics.

The trip is William’s first official visit to Paris since his mother died here in a 1997 car crash. The visit doesn’t include any official memorial events for Diana.