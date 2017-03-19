Dominating the Flea Market

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Spring has almost sprung, which means flea markets will be opening soon. Blogger Charlotte Smith, from AtCharlottesHouse.com, stopped by the studio to give us three main tips and tricks to dominate the flea market.

Things to grab at the flea market… these are items you’re very likely to find at a flea market so keep your eyes peeled.

– Colored glass/ bottles:These make for an instant collection and are lovely on table scape or a bookshelf or a mantel

– Artwork: Skies the limit but artwork is prevalent at most flea markets. If you don’t like the actual art… consider a fun update OR just look to the frames for something to repurpose

– Planters: this time of year, plants are prevalent so be on the lookout for baskets and pickle jars and cans… all can be fun unexpected containers for spring plants

– Textiles: think rugs, old quilts, clothing, even fabric remnants. These can ALL be washed and used to upholster smaller pieces or to make into throw pillows or even floor poufs.

Scoring big at the flea market

– For bargains, look for a mess! It takes some digging… but oftentimes vendors will acquire an entire estate or storage container and will simply bring out the entire contents without looking things over… you might see boxes filled with stuff… a table overflowing with things… or a cluttered tarp on the ground

– Ask if a vendor has anything similar somewhere else… sometimes a seller will have more merchandise stored elsewhere and being able to sell this without lugging it to the flea market might get you a discount!

– Start at the back of the flea market. People typically start at the front so these rows get picked over early…

– The bigger the item, the more inclined a vendor will be to negotiate… NO ONE wants to load these items back into the truck.

Flea market 101

– cash only

– bring your own bags

– haggle

– comfortable shoes

– sunblock, snacks, and water

– know your measurements… whether it’s storage in your car or a wall for a piece of furniture… keep these in your phone and bring a tape measure!

To read more of Charlotte’s tips and tricks go to www.AtCharlottesHouse.com