Fire officials investigate suspicious fire in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials in Bristol are investigating a fire from early Sunday morning.

Bristol Police Department and Bristol Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 470 Terryville Road in Bristol around 3:20 a.m.

Officials believe the fire is suspicious in nature.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

Detectives from the Bristol Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the fire.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Bristol Police at (860) 584-3011.