Keeping Your Salads Healthy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With National Nutrition Month coming to a close we had Nicole Charles, blogger from TheGreenRobe.com, stop by our kitchen to give us some tips to keep your salad healthy.

Many salads can often get bogged down by add-ons and high calorie dressings. Here are some tips to stay on the healthier side of salad:

  • Make your own salad dressing
  • Use green, leafy vegetables as your base
  • Use dried roasted nuts instead of croutons
  • Don’t go heavy on the cheese

To read more about these salads and get the recipes go to www.TheGreenRobe.com

