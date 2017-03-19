Local business holds fundraiser for Hope the dog

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Frisco’s Pizza in New Haven held a fundraiser for Hope the dog on Sunday.

All of the money that’s raised will go towards Hope’s medical expenses.

As you may recall, earlier this month, the lab mix was found in Branford. She was emaciated and hours away from death. She was taken to the vet to be treated. Days later, a small stuffed animal was found in her stomach and was removed.

Hope has been staying at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. Officials there say she is doing so much better. She is eating, drinking and moving around now.

People came to Frisco’s on Sunday as a way to help a dog that’s captured alot of hearts.

Elaine Spinato of New Haven attended the fundraiser and said the event was one way to help animals in general.

“They’re loving. They don’t ask anything from you and you know the least we can do is to help the helpless in society and this is one way to start,” Spinato said.

The fundraiser is going on until 9 p.m.

A $9,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person who may have been responsible for Hope’s condition.