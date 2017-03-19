Man arrested during domestic disturbance involving a gun in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Jersey man is facing multiple charges after he was found in possession of a gun and drugs during a domestic disturbance in New London early Sunday morning.

New London Police received a 911 call around 4:10 a.m. reporting an active domestic disturbance involving a gun at a residence on Federal Street. Officers were immediately dispatched to the location.

After officers had time to establish contact and investigate, 30-year-old Edwin Caraballo of Trenton, New Jersey, was arrested on domestic violence charges, as well as other criminal charges.

During the investigation, officers seized a Hi-Point Smith&Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, 13.7 grams of cocaine packaged for street level sale, 4.6 grams of heroin packaged for street level sales, 2.2 grams of PCP (Phencyclidine) and $1,034.

Investigators say Caraballo is being charged with assault, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to a minor, possession of a hallucinogen, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school, operating a drug factor and criminal possession of a fire arm and ammunition, among others.

Caraballo is exempt from owning a firearm and is being held on bonds totaling $275,000.