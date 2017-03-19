One dead after accident on I-91

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —- According to North Haven fire fighters, one person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 this morning.

On Sunday morning at about 2:40, the North Haven fire department responded to a motor vehicle accident on I-91 Northbound between exits 10 and 12.

Upon their arrival, they found a three car accident with one vehicle completely engulfed in flames.Fire crews worked to put out the fire and extricate the victims from the vehicle.

While treating victims on scene, two left the scene of the crash while one victim was pronounced dead. Six other victims were transported to New Haven hospitals.

Fire fighters say that I-91 Northbound is open to only one lane of traffic while State Troopers remain on scene. Traffic on I-91 between exits 10 and 12 is expected to be delayed for several hours.

