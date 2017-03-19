One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport

Related Coverage Two men shot in Bridgeport, one in critical condition

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) —- Bridgeport Police say that one person has died after being shot in the head Saturday night.

Police say 18-year-old Gregory Francilme died Sunday morning at St. Vincent’s Medical center after suffering from a gun shot to the head.

At 1:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an incident at 201 Bretton Street to find Francilme and another victim suffering from gun shot wounds.

The second victim is still undergoing treatment at St. Vincent’s Medical Center and is expected to survive. Police have not released the identity of the second victim.

At this point, the cause of the shooting is still under investigation but officers have identified a person of interest. No arrests have been made yet but they are expected to be made shortly.

News 8 will update this story as it develops.