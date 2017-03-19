Panhandler arrested at Westport train station

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A panhandler at the Saugatuck Train Station is facing charges after police found him with a dangerous weapon on Friday.

Police say they were called to the Saugatuck Train Station around 4:00 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person. Police identified and located 53-year-old Shawn Frasier of Bridgeport panhandling for money from commuters getting off of the train. Officers say Frasier was acting very suspicious and was continuously turning away from the officer. They say he was also being very vague in his responses.

Due to Frasier’s unusual behavior, police instructed him to put his hands on the wall behind him so an officer could conduct a pat down of his outer garments for weapons. Frasier did not comply and his left hand immediately went inside of his jacket pocket. Officers handcuffed Frasier for safety purposes.

An officer located a taser in Frasier’s left jacket pocket, the same pocket Frasier was trying to place his hand in an attempt to grab an object from. Frasier was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and interfering with an officer. He is being held on $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Norwalk on March 29.