QU to host watch party for Women’s Basketball NCAA tournament game

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University is hosting a watch party for the women’s basketball team’s NCAA tournament game against Miami on Monday.

The event is free and open to the public as well as the Quinnipiac community. It will take place on Monday, March 20 at the TD Bank Sports Center on the York Hill Campus. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. and the game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

The women’s basketball team beat Marquette in a 68-65 game on Saturday in a game that was down to the wire. That was the first time the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team had ever won a game in the NCAA tournament in program history.