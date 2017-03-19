Smile Away, Spring is (Almost) Here!

Finally we round the corner from winter and enter into Spring. So the snow is done right? And it will definitely get warmer soon won’t it? Why is the forecast this week so up and down anyway?

These might be questions you have in your head these days, especially after such a mild January and February. Strangely enough, this March may end up being colder than February was…that is strange. But snow in spring, cold temps, and a roller coaster ride…those are completely normal for this time of the year. Let’s go one thing at a time though.

Snow is finished right? WRONG! We have seen snow twice on the first day of spring over the last 3 years. Sure that won’t be the case this year, but spring snow in New England is very “normal”. I put the word normal in quotes because that is a relative term. What even is normal with our weather!? Sure, there have been times where our last measurable snowfall was early. I found February 16th as the earliest “end to winter” in regards to snow inland (February 16th, 1953) and February 4, 1995 at the shoreline. So that’s fantastic, but that’s not the average. We have seen measurable snow as late as….should I say it? May…May 9th. But on average, our last snowfall is typically during the month of April (be it early in the month. So to answer the question on your mind, don’t put the snow blower away for another few weeks at least!

So it will get warmer soon won’t it? Sure it will! But you need to keep in mind not only averages, but what records are. I use high and low temperature records as a “worst or best case scenario” On this date, 79 is our record high inland, and -6 degrees is the record low. That’s a range of 85 degrees from incredibly frigid to shorts weather! Because of that, meteorologists learn to never say never when it comes to the temperatures this time of the year, which brings me to my next point.

Is it weird that we have such a crazy temperature range this week? In case you were wondering, here is the temperature trend through the week:

Some 40s, some 50s, 60s, 30s?! Yes, all of the above. This is a very typical pattern this time of the year. While the average high temp this time of the year is in the upper 40s, we still have a big battle going on. To our north is still lots of cold air, to our south the warm air is starting to surge up our way. This interaction typically gives us big temperature swings but it also can give us some pretty good storms that feature rain, snow, and even severe weather! The next week doesn’t have much snow in the forecast, but what does it have? CLICK HERE to find out.