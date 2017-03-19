Spring starts Monday but winter chill sticks around

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

The official start of spring is 6:28 AM Monday morning. At that time, the sun will be crossing the equator. Sunrise Monday is at 6:54 AM and sunset is 7:04 PM for just over 12 hours of daylight. Today certainly feels more like winter with a relentless wind out there. Actual temps this afternoon will be stuck around 40 with wind chill temps in the 20s and 30s during the afternoon.

If you’re not a fan of Winter, the best news I have for you is that temps will be in the mid 40s to around 50 both Monday and Tuesday but then winter makes a come back! A front slides through Tuesday evening that may bring a shower or two (not much) during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. With this front comes another blast of winter chill. Highs on Wednesday will be stuck in the low 30s, that comes with wind that will make it feel like the teens and 20s for the afternoon.

The chill lasts through Thursday with highs once again stuck in the 30s with wind. We’ll see the temperatures rebound back up into the 40s to around 50 on Friday with 50s expected Saturday. Unfortunately, there’s some rain in the forecast for next weekend. Keep it here with WTNH and Stormteam8 with the latest! Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

